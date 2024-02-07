Advertisement

Karachi: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, speaking exclusively to Republic, expressed his desire to visit Ram Mandir "one day," while lashing out at his Pakistani teammates on their "hatred towards Hinduism." Donning a 'Jai Shri Ram' T-shirt, Kaneria chanted "Jai Shri Ram" during the interview. Saying chanting "Jai Shri Ram" has instilled courage in him throughout the years, Kaneria said, "I want to tour all dhams in India. Real Sanatanis don't need invitation. I will come to Ayodhya and India. I have been watching Ramayana since childhood. I will always spread Sanatan Dharma." Criticising Pakistan over its slowing economy, Kaneria said, "While India is growing, Pakistan is slowing", while adding, "I am open to an Indian citizenship."

"January 22 a Special Day For Me", Says an Emotional Kaneria

Opening up on being ostracised for his "Hindu identity," the former leg-spinner said, "I don't care about abuses. Why shouldn't I praise Lord Ram?" Kaneria also asked Indians to ignore Pakistani trolls targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu community. “I don't know why Pakistan is worried. The whole world knows that Hindus are peace-loving.”

"Career Finished Due to my Hindu Identity": Kaneria's Damning Revelations

Saying that he is "fighting a lonely battle in Pakistan," Kaneria spilled the beans on him being cornered by his former teammates, including Shahid Afridi, over his faith. "I lost all support in Pakistan due to my religion. I have kept my mouth shut for years. Only Shoaib Akhtar gave me courage," Kaneria told Republic.

