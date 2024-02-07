English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Exclusive/ 'Real Sanatanis Don't Need Invitation, Will Visit Ram Mandir Soon': Ex-Pak Cricketer Danish Kaneria

Speaking exclusively to Republic, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria said, "I don't care about abuses. Why shouldn't I praise Lord Ram?"

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karachi: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, speaking exclusively to Republic, expressed his desire to visit Ram Mandir "one day," while lashing out at his Pakistani teammates on their "hatred towards Hinduism." Donning a 'Jai Shri Ram' T-shirt, Kaneria chanted "Jai Shri Ram" during the interview. Saying chanting "Jai Shri Ram" has instilled courage in him throughout the years, Kaneria said, "I want to tour all dhams in India. Real Sanatanis don't need invitation. I will come to Ayodhya and India. I have been watching Ramayana since childhood. I will always spread Sanatan Dharma." Criticising Pakistan over its slowing economy, Kaneria said, "While India is growing, Pakistan is slowing", while adding, "I am open to an Indian citizenship."

"January 22 a Special Day For Me", Says an Emotional Kaneria

Opening up on being ostracised for his "Hindu identity," the former leg-spinner said, "I don't care about abuses. Why shouldn't I praise Lord Ram?" Kaneria also asked Indians to ignore Pakistani trolls targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu community. “I don't know why Pakistan is worried. The whole world knows that Hindus are peace-loving.”

"Career Finished Due to my Hindu Identity": Kaneria's Damning Revelations

Saying that he is "fighting a lonely battle in Pakistan," Kaneria spilled the beans on him being cornered by his former teammates, including Shahid Afridi, over his faith. "I lost all support in Pakistan due to my religion. I have kept my mouth shut for years. Only Shoaib Akhtar gave me courage," Kaneria told Republic.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement