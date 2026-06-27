Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Files Fresh Chargesheet Against Three Al-Qaeda Offshoot Members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more individuals in connection with the November 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast, which resulted in 11 deaths.

Among those named in the new chargesheet is Muzafar Ahmad, also known by his aliases Faraz and Zafar, who remains at large.

Links to AGuH Interim

According to the central agency, the three accused are linked to the Al-Qaeda offshoot Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) Interim. Investigators state that the group was actively involved in planning the attack, which took place late last year outside the historic Red Fort.

The NIA's investigation reveals that the individuals played specific roles in manufacturing Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP)-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In addition to fabricating the explosives, the accused are alleged to have managed logistics, supplied arms, and funneled operational funds to sustain the group's network.

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Investigation and Ongoing Search

With the inclusion of these three names, the total number of individuals chargesheeted in the high-profile blast case has reached 13. While several co-conspirators are already in custody, the NIA has intensified its intelligence operations and raids across multiple states to track down and arrest the absconding Muzafar Ahmad. Further legal proceedings against the arrested accused are currently underway in the designated special court.

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