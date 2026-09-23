Regular Classes Resume at IIT Bombay; No Protest Going on Inside Campus: Reports

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Normal academic operations have resumed at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, with regular classes back on schedule and no protests currently underway on campus, official sources from the institute said on Wednesday.

The normalisation of academic routines comes after recent student demonstrations on the premier institute's campus following the death by suicide of 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode on September 18.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police said that the case registered following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20) has been transferred to the Crime Branch and is being investigated by an ACP-rank officer under the supervision of DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said a case was registered at Powai Police Station following the death of Sahil Wakode. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026.

Advertisement

"The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch," the police officials said.

Mumbai Police said the investigation is being carried out diligently and impartially while exploring all possible angles.

Advertisement

The police also appealed to people to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in the matter.

"Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, the key accused in the alleged suicide of Wakode, has not yet been summoned, though his statement is expected to be recorded soon, a senior Mumbai Crime Branch source confirmed.