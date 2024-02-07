New Delhi: Warning social media platforms like Facebook, X, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that if the platforms are unable to handle Deepfakes, the Centre will take legal action against them. "Responsibility lies with the platform when it comes to Deepfakes. Government will take strict legal action if the platform is not vigilant," said Chandrasekhar. The Union Minister also informed that new IT rules regulating Deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence will be out soon. "It is our duty to make every internet user to experience safety and trust," said the minister, while addressing the press.



Sachin Tendulkar became the latest victim of a Deepfake video where his voice was used to advertise an app which helped his daughter Sara to earn money. Soon after, Chandrasekhar took to X and said, "Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes".



