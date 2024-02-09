English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

'Released White Paper on UPA Only After Making India 5th Largest Economy': Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Challenging the "baseless" allegations on White Paper, Sitharaman said, "From SC to CAG, we have documentary evidence of everything."

Digital Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that in a bid to correct all misgovernance that happened under the UPA regime, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has pushed reforms and removed all the hurdles. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "We could have released the White Paper when we came to power in 2014. Had we done that, no investors would have invested in India. If the truth of our economy was given out at that time, people would have lost faith." Sitharaman said that the BJP government first focused on cleaning the system before releasing the White Paper on misgovernance under Congress. "From the fragile situation we were in, we have become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Challenging the "baseless" allegations on White Paper, Sitharaman said, "We have documentary evidence of everything. The White Paper has quoted Supreme Court, CAG and the statements of the Congress leaders...There was one big ticket corruption every year."

Stating that the national security was "compromised" under UPA rule, Sitharaman said, "...National security - Critical shortage of ammunition and defence ammunition was the main feature of 2014 when we inherited the economy...Bulletproof jackets were not available for our soldiers...Night vision goggles were not available, so in the night they couldn't do a thing and were exposing themselves like sitting ducks in pitch darkness...". Stating the "Modi government more than doubled defence budget to Rs 6.22 lakh crore for FY25 from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14."

Seeking clarity over a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Manmohan Singh government in China, Sitharaman asked, “Glaring mismanagement of defence issue by Congress, I am adding one more issue to this. So much of defence mismanagement can't be done, there is some other issue behind it. We don't know what is that 'other issue'. But, I would like to ask - in 2008, an MoU was signed in China. What was that about? Why hasn't it come to light to this day?”

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

