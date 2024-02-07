Advertisement

The most anticipated segment of the Republic Day Parade this year unfolded in the skies above with a mesmerising flypast, showcasing the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and their international collaborations. A total of 54 aircraft, including iconic names like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Tejas, graced the skies, leaving spectators in awe.

Aircraft Lineup: The aerial extravaganza featured a diverse fleet, with three aircraft from the French Air and Space Force, 46 from the Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy, and four helicopters from the Indian Army. The amalgamation of vintage and modern aircraft showcased the rich heritage and cutting-edge capabilities of the Indian defense forces.

Formations and Maneuvers: The flypast displayed a series of formations, each with a unique name and symbolic significance. Spectators witnessed breathtaking maneuvers such as 'Tejas,' 'Netra,' 'Varuna,' 'Vajraang,' 'Trishul,' 'Amrit,' 'Prachand,' 'Arjan,' and 'Tangail.' The grand finale was marked by the awe-inspiring Vertical Charlie maneuver executed flawlessly by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

Participating Aircraft: Of the 54 aircraft, 29 were fighter aircraft, eight were transport aircraft, 13 were helicopters, and one was a heritage aircraft. The impressive lineup included Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, C-295, C-17, LCH Prachand helicopter, and Mig-29 aircraft. Notably, four Tejas aircraft made their debut appearance, adding a special charm to the Republic Day Parade.

Multi-Service Collaboration: Highlighting the synergy between different branches of the armed forces, four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy joined separate formations with the Indian Air Force. This impressive display showcased the seamless coordination between the three services, operating from six different bases.

Formation Highlights:

The 'Dhwaj Formation' featured four Mi-17 IV helicopters in an 'Inverted Wine Glass' formation, trooping the National Ensign and service flags.

'Rudra' formation showcased a Diamond formation with helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps, including the LCH Prachand and three ALH WSI helicopters.

The 'Tejas Formation' marked its debut with four Tejas aircraft in a captivating 'Diamond' formation.

The Republic Day Flypast was a testament to the skill, precision, and collaboration within the Indian Armed Forces. From vintage aircraft to state-of-the-art fighters, the sky became a canvas, and the aircraft painted a picture of strength, unity, and national pride.

The successful execution of the flypast left spectators and the nation at large with a sense of awe and appreciation for the indomitable spirit of the armed forces.