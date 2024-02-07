English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Republic Day 2024 : Army Couple All Set To Make History on Kartavya Path

The duo is set to march down the Kartavya Path, representing two distinct contingents and becoming the first-ever couple from Indian Army to do this, read more

Rishi Shukla
Army Couple Makes History on Kartavya Path
Army Couple Makes History on Kartavya Path | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking moment for the Indian Army, Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT, a married couple serving in different contingents, are ready to create history on Republic Day. The duo is set to march down the Kartavya Path, representing two distinct contingents and becoming the first-ever couple from the Indian Army to share this prestigious honor.

Major Jerry Blaize, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is a distinguished member of the Madras Regiment specializing in Military Police. He tied the knot with Captain Supreetha CT in June 2023, a significant union that is now making headlines in the military community. Captain Supreetha, a resident of Mysore, is dedicated to serving in Army Air Defense. 

Advertisement

Despite their different postings and demanding roles, the Republic Day Parade has presented them with a unique opportunity to serve side by side in the heart of New Delhi.

On Republic Day, Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT will lead their respective contingents down the prestigious Kartavya Path. This historic occasion not only highlights their individual prowess as military officers but also symbolizes the strength of their commitment to duty and each other. The couple's joint participation adds an emotional and inspiring layer to an already momentous event.

Advertisement

Being posted at different locations has been a challenge for Major Jerry and Captain Supreetha, as their professional commitments often keep them physically apart. However, the Republic Day Parade serves as a testament to their dedication, allowing them to synchronize their roles and serve the nation side by side, if only for this momentous occasion.

 

 

Inputs: PTI

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement