Advertisement

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking moment for the Indian Army, Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT, a married couple serving in different contingents, are ready to create history on Republic Day. The duo is set to march down the Kartavya Path, representing two distinct contingents and becoming the first-ever couple from the Indian Army to share this prestigious honor.

Major Jerry Blaize, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is a distinguished member of the Madras Regiment specializing in Military Police. He tied the knot with Captain Supreetha CT in June 2023, a significant union that is now making headlines in the military community. Captain Supreetha, a resident of Mysore, is dedicated to serving in Army Air Defense.

Advertisement

Despite their different postings and demanding roles, the Republic Day Parade has presented them with a unique opportunity to serve side by side in the heart of New Delhi.

On Republic Day, Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT will lead their respective contingents down the prestigious Kartavya Path. This historic occasion not only highlights their individual prowess as military officers but also symbolizes the strength of their commitment to duty and each other. The couple's joint participation adds an emotional and inspiring layer to an already momentous event.

Advertisement

Being posted at different locations has been a challenge for Major Jerry and Captain Supreetha, as their professional commitments often keep them physically apart. However, the Republic Day Parade serves as a testament to their dedication, allowing them to synchronize their roles and serve the nation side by side, if only for this momentous occasion.

Inputs: PTI