New Delhi - Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is known for his impeccable style graced the 75th Republic Day Celebration with his beautiful traditional turban. On Friday, the Indian Premier paid a visit to the National War Memorial, which was his first stop before he took part in the 2024 Republic Day Parade. At the War Memorial, the Prime Minister paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the country. However, this was the first place where the country got a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi's traditional “pagadi”. During the Republic Day celebration, the multi-coloured Bandhani turban stole the show.

This is not the first time the premier donned a Bandhani turban for such a special occasion. In the Independence celebrations, last year, PM Modi sported another multicoloured Rajasthani bandhani print turban which became a fashion statement. During the Republic Day celebrations, the Prime Minister complimented his turban with the brown V-neck vest and a beautiful white Kurta. The yellow and pink coloured turban also features a long tail which stands out on the white and brown aesthetics donned by the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation pic.twitter.com/owpFbuxyvh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

A tribute to Lord Ram

As per the reports, the Prime Minister donned the turban to pay tribute to Lord Ram. Earlier this week, the country witnessed the grand “Pran Pratishtha Ceremony” which led to the consecration of the Ram Mandir. The historic event came after a 500-year-long struggle and decades-long legal battle. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted French President Emmanuel Macron a replica of the Ram Mandir. The French leader who is on a state visit to India was invited by Prime Minister Modi to be the Chief Guest of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. During Macron's trip to Jaipur, the two world leaders also visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea. Not only this, Macron also used UPI to make payments at the still and Prime Minister Modi took time to explain how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) works in India.