Anant Sutra is set to showcase an impressive collection of nearly 1,900 sarees on Kartavya Path

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, the Ministry of Culture has unveiled a spectacular tribute to India's rich cultural heritage with the 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' textile installation at Kartavya Path.

This visually stunning display pays homage to the timeless tradition of sarees, India's gift to the world of fashion.

Anant Sutra is set to showcase an impressive collection of nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every nook and corner of the country. These exquisite pieces will be artfully mounted at a height using wooden frames along the Kartavya Path, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle for spectators.

Each saree will feature QR codes that enthusiasts can scan to check out the intricate details of the weaving and embroidery arts employed. This interactive element adds a modern touch, allowing visitors to connect with the rich craftsmanship and heritage embedded in each piece.

Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated, "The spectacular display of sarees, weaves, and embroideries from different States and Union Territories titled 'Anant Sutra' is a visual delight. It is our homage on behalf of the nation to the women power of India and the millions of weavers who have kept this timeless tradition alive through the ages, passing the skill through generations."

Celebrate the grace of Indian women!



Join the Bharat Ki Nari In Sari Selfie Competition on #MyGov. Capture the elegance of saris and showcase the spirit of Indian women.



Visit: https://t.co/7x9qokJyae#NariShakti #CultureUnitesAll #AmritMahotsav #AnantaSutra pic.twitter.com/iClhqsXiG4 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 19, 2024

As the nation celebrates Republic Day 2024, Anant Sutra stands as a symbol of unity, diversity, and the enduring spirit of Indian craftsmanship.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant hues, intricate patterns, and cultural stories woven into each saree, making 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' a must-see attraction at Kartavya Path this Republic Day.

