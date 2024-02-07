English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Republic Day 2024: Sarees From different States to be Exhibit at Kartavya Path on 26th January

The Ministry of Culture has unveiled a spectacular tribute to India's rich cultural heritage with the 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread', Sarees to be showcased

Rishi Shukla
Anant Sutra is set to showcase an impressive collection of nearly 1,900 sarees on Kartavya Path
Anant Sutra is set to showcase an impressive collection of nearly 1,900 sarees on Kartavya Path | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day, the Ministry of Culture has unveiled a spectacular tribute to India's rich cultural heritage with the 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' textile installation at Kartavya Path.  

This visually stunning display pays homage to the timeless tradition of sarees, India's gift to the world of fashion. 

Advertisement

Anant Sutra is set to showcase an impressive collection of nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every nook and corner of the country. These exquisite pieces will be artfully mounted at a height using wooden frames along the Kartavya Path, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle for spectators. 

Each saree will feature QR codes that enthusiasts can scan to check out the intricate details of the weaving and embroidery arts employed. This interactive element adds a modern touch, allowing visitors to connect with the rich craftsmanship and heritage embedded in each piece. 

Advertisement

Amita Prasad Sarbhai, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated, "The spectacular display of sarees, weaves, and embroideries from different States and Union Territories titled 'Anant Sutra' is a visual delight. It is our homage on behalf of the nation to the women power of India and the millions of weavers who have kept this timeless tradition alive through the ages, passing the skill through generations." 

As the nation celebrates Republic Day 2024, Anant Sutra stands as a symbol of unity, diversity, and the enduring spirit of Indian craftsmanship. 

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant hues, intricate patterns, and cultural stories woven into each saree, making 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' a must-see attraction at Kartavya Path this Republic Day. 

Advertisement

 

 

Inputs: PTI

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World8 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives8 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement