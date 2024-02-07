Advertisement

Republic Day 2024, brings a special announcement from Swiggy, the leading on-demand convenience platform in India. In a significant move, Swiggy is set to commence its food delivery services in the serene of Lakshadweep, starting with the bustling city of Agatti.

This expansion not only marks a patriotic stride on the eve of the nation's celebration but also signals Swiggy's commitment to making its services accessible to every nook and corner of the country.

Expansion Milestone

Ahead of the January 26 celebrations, Swiggy's official statement reveals its plans to introduce food delivery services in Lakshadweep's Agatti city. This strategic move is part of Swiggy's broader initiative to extend its footprint across the nation.

With this expansion, Swiggy becomes the first online food delivery service to set foot in the picturesque Lakshadweep, bridging the gap for residents who can now enjoy the convenience of ordering their favorite meals at their doorstep.

Statement from Swiggy's National Business Head

Sidharth Bhakoo, Swiggy's Food Marketplace National Business Head, expressed his excitement about this Republic Day launch. He stated, "Swiggy has consistently strived to deliver unmatched convenience to its users. This expansion marks a significant milestone for us, as we become the first online food delivery service to make a foray in Lakshadweep. We are excited to partner with local restaurants and support them in expanding their businesses, while also creating income opportunities for the local youth."

Swiggy's entry into Lakshadweep brings not just the convenience of food delivery but also the opportunity for local restaurants to broaden their customer base.