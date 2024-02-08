Updated January 12th, 2024 at 11:42 IST
Resident Doctor Injured as Two Groups Clash in Mumbai's Sambhaji Nagar Hospital
NClashed erupted between two groups seeking treatment in a hospital in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sambhaji Nagar: Clashes erupted between two groups seeking treatment in a hospital in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. on Friday.
A resident doctor has been injured.
Advertisement
A case has been registered in Begumpur Police Station.
Investigation is underway.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries4 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.