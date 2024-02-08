English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Over 400 Resident Doctors in Pune to go on Indefinite Strike From Today | Details Here

Almost 450 resident doctors will go on strike in Pune putting forward their demands and medical services might get affected.

Digital Desk
Representative image
Representative image | Image:ANI
Maharashtra: As many as 450 resident doctors from BJ Government Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune will go on indefinite strike from today to press for their demands seeking better hostel accommodations.

As per media reports, the state-wide strike is likely to affect outpatient services at government hospitals. However, the protesting medical professionals have assured that emergency services will remain operational during the strike.

A senior official of the BJ Government Medical College unit of the Maharashtra Resident Association of Doctors (MARD) said that the hostel residents are being forced to live in inadequate conditions and should have better conditions.

Furthermore, resident doctors have requested that unpaid stipends and arrears should be paid up to the current date, along with regularising stipends and guaranteeing payment by the 10th of each month.

The MARD in an official statement, "We would like to stress that we have been pursuing these issues for more than a year through several channels, including the Central MARD, without success. The junior resident doctors at BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital will be forced to embark on an indefinite strike since our demands have not been satisfied."

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

