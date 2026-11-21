New Delhi: Around 21 Youth Congress workers were detained in Hyderabad on Friday after they entered Meta’s office premises and damaged property while protesting against restrictions imposed on the social media accounts of senior party leaders. The protesters accused Meta of targeting opposition voices and demanded the restoration of the affected accounts within seven days.

The incident took place at Meta’s office in the Sky View complex in Raidurgam, Hyderabad, around 3 pm. According to police, around 25 Youth Congress workers carrying placards entered the premises, raised slogans against the social media company and damaged flower pots and other objects in a corridor before staging a sit-in protest.

The protest was led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy. Police intervened following the incident and took Reddy and around 20 other party workers into preventive custody. They were subsequently released after providing the required sureties.

The protesters alleged that Meta had restricted the social media accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma. They accused the platform of acting under the influence of the BJP and the RSS and claimed that several posts published by the party had also been removed.

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Youth Congress workers said they had gone to Meta’s office to submit a representation against the restrictions but were not allowed to enter the main building. However, videos shared on social media showed several workers entering the office premises with placards, raising slogans and one of them smashing a flower pot.

Police officials said no case had been registered in connection with the incident as the protesters had not entered Meta’s main office premises. They also indicated that no complaint had been lodged by the company's officials.

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Following the protest, the Indian Youth Congress issued a seven-day ultimatum to Meta, demanding the restoration of restricted accounts belonging to opposition leaders, influencers and journalists. The organisation warned that it would intensify its protests and target the company's offices across the country if its demands were not met.

The Youth Congress also claimed that the Instagram accounts of its national president and national in-charge were restored within 15 minutes of its protest. The organisation said similar demonstrations had been held outside Meta offices in Mumbai and Gurugram.

'Party of Goons'

Meanwhile, the incident triggered a political reaction from the BJP, which accused the Congress of encouraging vandalism.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta offices, calling Congress a "party of goons".

In a post on X, Bhandari accused IYC workers of vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad and displaying the incident on social media.

"Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media!" Bhandari wrote.

He also referred to the IYC protest at the World AI Summit, alleging that party workers had insulted India by entering the event without clothes. "Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit!" he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bhandari further accused the party of promoting vandalism against private companies.

"Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies!" he wrote.

He also linked his criticism to India's economic performance under the previous Congress-led government, saying, "This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy!"