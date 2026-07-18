Retired Bureaucrats Lead the Race as Applications Flood In for the First Chief Executive Officer Post of the Ram Temple Trust

A wave of retired bureaucrats has emerged as the largest group of applicants seeking to become the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to sources associated with the process, the rush of applications comes as the formal window for the position officially closes.

This newly created administrative role marks a significant shift for the Trust. It was established to tighten financial oversight, strengthen institutional accountability, and streamline the daily management of the temple complex following an investigation into the alleged theft of donations.

Strong Response to CEO Recruitment

The opening has drawn immense interest from professionals eager to manage the historic institution. "There is certainly a huge response. Many applicants also forwarded their resumes directly to us, but we returned them, asking that they be sent to the expert panel, which alone is authorised to scrutinise applications before recommending names to the Trust," a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI.

While retired civil servants dominate the applicant pool, the eligibility criteria also opened the doors for serving government officers in their final two years of service, as well as qualified private-sector professionals. A three-member expert panel has been tasked with handling the initial phase of the hiring process. The committee comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware.

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"The committee will evaluate the applications and recommend suitable names. The final appointment will be made by the Trust," a source familiar with the development stated, noting that the panel will likely limit its final shortlist to no more than three candidates. The panel has been granted roughly one month to screen applications, verify credentials, and potentially conduct one-on-one interviews with the top contenders. The Trust itself may hold a subsequent round of interactions before making the historic appointment.

The final decision is expected to move forward once the Trust restores its full membership numbers. The body currently stands at 13 members following a series of leadership changes, including the appointment of interim general secretary Krishna Mohan after the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, alongside the passing of trustee Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra last year. The remaining vacancies are slated to be addressed during the Trust's upcoming meeting on July 22.

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Operating independently under guidelines set by the Supreme Court, the Trust remains entirely free from government control.

Who Can Apply for the CEO Post?

The Trust officially invited applications for the top administrative job on July 13, setting strict professional and personal benchmarks.

Candidates must be between 50 and 70 years old, holding at least a bachelor's degree and a minimum of 20 years of managerial experience within large public organizations, government departments, or private firms. Culturally, the notification specifies that applicants must be "actively practising Hindus," with a formal preference given to devotees of Lord Ram who follow the Vaishnavite tradition.

The role demands a versatile skill set, requiring working knowledge of both Hindi and English, alongside proven experience in finance, administration, human resources, public relations, IT, security, and legal affairs. Individuals who have previously served as chief administrative officers or managed prominent Hindu religious institutions are being given priority.

The selected CEO will report directly to the Trust's general secretary for an initial three-year term, with the possibility of an extension based on performance. Compensation and specific service terms will be finalized through mutual discussion. Highlighting the core mission of the incoming executive, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra emphasized that the leader's primary duty will be to protect the integrity of the institution. The CEO will focus heavily on managing financial structures and maximizing facilities for the millions of pilgrims visiting the site.