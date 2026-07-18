Zero Emission, ₹10 Ticket: India’s First Hydrogen Train Starts Tomorrow: Routes & Timings Explained

Indian Railways is stepping into a cleaner, greener future as the nation's first hydrogen-powered train officially begins regular passenger service on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana this Sunday, July 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eco-friendly train on Friday. Branded as the “NaMo Green Rail," the landmark service will be operated and maintained by the Delhi Division of the Northern Railway.

Confirming the launch, Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay told Indian Express, “The hydrogen train will commence its commercial operation on Jind-Sonipat route from July 19."

Route, Train Numbers, and Travel Duration

The new green service will operate under train numbers 74010 and 74009, connecting Jind Junction and Sonipat. Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Hydrogen Fuel DMU is designed to run daily from Monday to Sunday. It will cover the 89-km distance in approximately two hours, running at an operational speed of up to 75 kmph.

Key Station Stops Along the Route

The train will travel via Pandu Pindara, making stops at 14 stations along the way, including its origin and destination points.

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Passengers can board or deboard at Jind Junction, Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Ishapur Kheri Halt, Butana Halt, Khandari Halt, Gohana, Rabhra Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana Haryana, Barwasni Halt, and Sonipat.

Affordable Travel: Ticket Prices

Despite the cutting-edge green technology, commuters will not have to pay extra. The ticket prices for the hydrogen train match the standard fare structure of ordinary DMU services.

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Data from the RailOne mobile app shows that an ordinary-class ticket from Jind Junction to Jind City costs just Rs 10. For commuters traveling the full distance from Jind to Sonipat, the ticket is priced at Rs 25. This sets the minimum ordinary-class fare for the route at Rs 10 and the maximum at Rs 25.

Official Timings and Schedule

Train number 74010 will depart from Jind Junction at 7:40 am, arriving at Sonipat by 9:40 am. The morning schedule includes stops at Jind City at 7:47 am, Pandu Pindara at 7:55 am, Lalit Khera Halt at 8:08 am, Bhambhewa at 8:18 am, Ishapur Kheri Halt at 8:25 am, Butana Halt at 8:32 am, Khandari Halt at 8:40 am, Gohana at 8:48 am, Rabhra Halt at 8:57 am, Lath Halt at 9:06 am, Mohana Haryana at 9:15 am, and Barwasni Halt at 9:26 am.

For the return trip, train number 74009 will leave Sonipat at 10:40 am and reach Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.

The inbound service will stop sequentially at Barwasni Halt, Mohana Haryana, Lath Halt, Rabhra Halt, Gohana, Khandari Halt, Butana Halt, Ishapur Kheri Halt, Bhambhewa, Lalit Khera Halt, Pandu Pindara, and Jind City before finishing its run at Jind Junction.