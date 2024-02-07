Advertisement

Gurugram: A retired Colonel, identified as Rajbir, was thrashed by a group of 15 to 20 persons in Gurugram's Sector 14 area on Sunday. The complaint and subsequent FIR was registered on Monday. As per law enforcement officials, Rajbir and Sunil, both retired from the Indian Army, have been running an institute wherein they are training students for joining the Indian Army.

Reportedly, one of the girl students in the class was reprimanded by Rajbir for excessive use of mobile phone in the class. When the girl reportedly mentioned of her grievance to the family members, the girl's family thrashed Rajbir on Sunday evening. Rajbir was admitted to the hospital.

While complainant Sunil, colleague and partner of Rajbir, has alleged that Rajbir was thrashed over reprimanding the girl student, the girl's family, on the other hand, allege that the girl suffered regular physical and mental harassment at the hands of her mentors.

"We have registered the case and have begun the investigation. We are hearing both the sides and will only take action when we have verified facts in this matter," said Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subash Bokan.