Published 14:04 IST, September 14th 2024
RG Kar: Junior Doctors' Demonstration Outside Health Dept Office Continues for 5th Day
Doctors continue to sit in demonstration against the Kolkata medic rape, demand justice and adequate safety measure for all the medical professionals.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Doctors protesting after woman doctor in Kolkata was raped and murdered | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
14:04 IST, September 14th 2024