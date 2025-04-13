Road Rage Turns Into Gunfire at Zirakpur-Chandigarh Border, 2 Hurt

Zirakpur: A heated argument over a parking space escalated into a violent clash and gunfire near the Zirakpur-Chandigarh border, leaving two men injured.

As per reports, the incident began around 10 pm on VIP Road in Zirakpur when a group of friends, including Dinesh, 35, from Fatehabad, parked their Santro car on a narrow stretch of road. A food delivery man asked them to move their vehicle, sparking a heated argument.

The food delivery man initially left, but returned shortly with four to five associates on motorcycles and a white Gypsy. One of the men allegedly flashed a weapon and threatened them, said Dinesh. Fearing for their safety, he and his friends fled in their car.

The group pursued them in an 11km high-speed chase, exchanging abuses and hurling stones at each other.

The chase ended near the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border, where a violent fight broke out. The rear windshield of the Santro was smashed, and the occupants were dragged out and assaulted. Dinesh claimed that one of the attackers, identified as Rajkumar of Zirakpur, shot him near the chest.

Both Dinesh and Rajkumar were admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, with injuries. Rajkumar sustained a head injury during the scuffle.

In his statement to the police, Rajkumar claimed that he assumed the Santro occupants had done something wrong and chased them. He alleged that Dinesh pointed a firearm at him first, prompting him to retaliate.