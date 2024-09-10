Published 12:37 IST, September 10th 2024
Roads Washed Away, Power Supply Hit As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Southern Odisha
The roads connecting Malkangiri to Koraput were washed away at several places, disrupting connectivity between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, officials said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Roads Washed Away, Power Supply Hit As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Southern Odisha | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:37 IST, September 10th 2024