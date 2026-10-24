Rs 10cr Extortion Bid: Punjab Police Nab 2 Suspects After Encounter in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Punjab Police on Friday conducted an encounter in Tarn Taran Goindwal Sahib, where a police team apprehended one of two suspects linked to three recent firing incidents connected to extortion in the area.

According to SSP Surinder Lamba, a patrolling team was on routine duty in the Goindwal Sahib area in search of suspicious persons when they noticed two individuals walking on foot. As one of the suspects tried to escape, another opened fire at the police.

"A team from Goindwal Sahib was patrolling when they spotted two suspects. As the suspects tried to escape, one of them opened fire on the police party," said Lamba

The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which one suspect sustained a bullet injury and was apprehended on the spot, while his accomplice fled the scene.

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"The police returned fire, leaving one suspect injured. He was subsequently apprehended, while his accomplice managed to escape," added Lamba.

Following the encounter, police recovered one illegal weapon from the spot, and the injured accused was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

During preliminary questioning, the injured accused was identified as Manpreet alias Manna, a resident of Khawaspur. As per SSP Lamba, Manna indicated his alleged involvement in three recent extortion-related firing incidents in the area.

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Further investigation and interrogation will be conducted to establish his exact role in the cases and identify other individuals involved. A coordinated search operation is currently underway to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect.

"The arrested individual was identified as Manpreet, alias Manna. During preliminary questioning, he was found to be involved in three recent extortion-related firing incidents in the Goindwal Sahib area. An illegal weapon was recovered from the scene. The accused has been admitted to hospital for treatment. Police are conducting a cordon-and-search operation to apprehend the escaped accomplice and identify other associates..." disclosed Lamba.