Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Rs 25cr to AAP MLAs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Operation Lotus 2.0 in Delhi

Kejriwal accuses BJP of offering Rs 25 crores to 7 AAP MLAs to topple the Delhi government.

Tanisha Rajput
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached 7 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs offering them Rs 25 crores each for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on saffron party’s ticket.

The Delhi CM made the revelations in a post on X that MLAs had been contacted by "them" and warned that the AAP convener could be arrested soon. 

He added that all the AAP MLAs refused to quit the party.

He also claimed that attempts are being made to get him arrested in connection with the alleged “liquor scam” to bring down the AAP government in Delhi.

The post read, "We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. you can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket.”

These people know how much work our government has done for the people of Delhi. Despite all the obstacles created by them, we have accomplished so much. The people of Delhi love “AAP” immensely. Therefore, it is not in their power to defeat AAP in the elections. So they want to topple the government by arresting them on the pretext of a fake liquor scam,” the tweet further reads. 

Name the MLAs: BJP Denies Allegations

Refuting the allegation, the Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged the party to name the AAP MLAs who were contacted with the offer.

Khurana alleged that AAP is trying to shift focus from Kejriwal skipping ED summons for questioning in the liquor scam.
 


 

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

