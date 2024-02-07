English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:52 IST

Investment Proposals Worth Rs 40 lakh Crore to Provide Employment to 1.10 Crore Youths: Adityanath

While addressing an employment fair, CM Adityanath said that UP has collaborated with Israel, Russia, and Germany to provide job opportunities for youths.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. | Image:ANI
GORAKHPUR, UTTAR PRADESH: While addressing an employment fair at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crores during a 2023 investor summit. These proposals, received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit last year, will provide employment to 1.1 crore youths, he added.

During the event which was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Adityanth called upon technical institutions such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics to understand the demands of the industry and design courses accordingly.

"It is essential to connect the youth with training for their empowerment. There is also a need to include them in the CM Internship Programme, wherein the government and the industry jointly fund their stipends with each contributing 50 per cent of the amount, allowing them to be self-reliant during their education," the chief minister said.

He underlined that the state government's top priority is to ensure jobs for all.

It's a new Uttar Pradesh of a new India, witnessing success in various fields. The Department of Vocational Education is working to develop new courses at par with global standards, he said.

Investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 which will provide employment to 1.10 crore youths, Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh has collaborated with Israel, Russia, and Germany to provide international job opportunities to youths, he said.

Youths selected for employment in Israel will receive free meals, accommodation, and a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh after completing their ITI courses, he said.

There is a high demand for skilled nursing professionals in Germany, he said, urging youths to take language training to prepare better.

He said there is also a great demand for skilled youths of Uttar Pradesh in Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

