RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi Quits Ram Mandir Trust Post Amid Donation Theft Row

There has been a change of leadership at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi, a senior RSS leader, has stepped down as the Trust's Patron, and the Trust has formally relieved him of the role as part of an internal reshuffle.

The Exit, Explained

Joshi, 78, has cited health reasons for his resignation. The move comes at a time when the Trust is dealing with allegations concerning missing donation funds, a matter that is currently being examined by investigators. It has not been officially confirmed whether the two developments are connected.

His position, referred to as "Palak" within the Trust, was largely low-key. He attended Trust meetings from time to time but was rarely seen in Ayodhya in public settings. People familiar with the Trust's functioning describe his contribution as advisory in nature, rather than involving day-to-day management.

A Long Career Within the RSS

Before taking on this role, Joshi had already spent decades in senior RSS positions. He served as the organisation's General Secretary from 2009 to 2021, a 12-year tenure that ranks as the second-longest in that post, after HV Seshadri, who held it from 1987 to 2000.

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Given his long standing within the RSS and his familiarity with the BJP's leadership, Joshi has often been described as an important link between the two organisations.

He was appointed Patron of the Ram Temple Trust some years ago, following questions that had been raised at the time about certain land purchases connected to the Ram Janmabhoomi project.

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The Donation Funds Issue

Separately, the Trust has been facing scrutiny over reports of missing donation money collected for the temple's construction. An investigation is underway to determine how the funds were managed and whether adequate financial controls were followed.

The matter has also been discussed in Parliament, where it has been raised by lawmakers from different political parties as part of routine legislative debate and oversight.

Joshi's exit is not the only leadership change linked to this period - Champat Rai, who served as the Trust's General Secretary, also stepped down from his post recently.

What Happens Next