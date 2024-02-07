Advertisement

New Delhi: Chaos erupted during the question hour in Lok Sabha over DMK leader TR Baalu's remarks against union minister L Murugan. The heated exchange between the two leaders took place as the house was discussion Opposition's allegations on the BJP-led central government. The Opposition parties including the DMK and Congress have accused the central government of discriminating against Opposition states in funds disbursal.

What Transpired in Lok Sabha?

DMK MP TR Baalu accused the central government of failing to support Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, alleging that there have been discrepancies in central government's disbursal of funds to the southern state. At that point of time, Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said the DMK leader was asking an "irrelevant" question. To which, Baalu said that the minister was “unfit to be an MP”. "You are unfit to be an MP... you are unfit to be a minister! Sit down!" said Baalu.

Defending his stance, DMK MP Baalu said that the comments made by him were not unparliamentary. “It is not an unparliamentary remark,” said DMK MP Baalu to reporters outside Parliament.

BJP Demands Apology From DMK

The comments did not go well with the BJP MPs present in the Parliament, who have demanded apology from the DMK MP. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded by saying, “How can you call him unfit? The DMK government is unfit! Congress is unfit! You called a Dalit minister unfit!” Ruling BJP MPs asking the DMK leader to apologise for "insulting" a Dalit.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal, several other minister and BJP MPs were on their feet protesting against the remark of Baalu. They claimed that Murugan is a Dalit and the remark is an "insult" to the entire Dalit community and demanded an apology. However, Baalu repeated the word.

DMK Can't Tolerate Minister From Downtrodden Community: Murugan

Upon being asked about Baalu's behaviour in Parliament, Minister Murugan said, "DMK is unable to tolerate that a minister from a downtrodden community is a minister. This is why he used a derogatory and unparliamentary word to insult my community and me."

#WATCH | MoS and BJP MP L Murugan says, "DMK is unable to tolerate that a minister from a downtrodden community is a minister. This is why he used a derogatory and unparliamentary word to insult my community and me." pic.twitter.com/eNnkPSw9Gc — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with the Congress and Left MPs staged a walk out.

(With PTI inputs)