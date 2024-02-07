English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

'Insulting' a Dalit: Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over DMK MP's Remark Against Union Minister Murugan

As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with Congress and Left MPs staged a walk out

Digital Desk
DMK MP TR Baalu speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament
DMK MP TR Baalu speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Chaos erupted during the question hour in Lok Sabha over DMK leader TR Baalu's remarks against union minister L Murugan. The heated exchange between the two leaders took place as the house was discussion Opposition's allegations on the BJP-led central government. The Opposition parties including the DMK and Congress have accused the central government of discriminating against Opposition states in funds disbursal. 

What Transpired in Lok Sabha? 

DMK MP TR Baalu accused the central government of failing to support Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, alleging that there have been discrepancies in central government's disbursal of funds to the southern state. At that point of time, Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said the DMK leader was asking an "irrelevant" question. To which, Baalu said that the minister was “unfit to be an MP”. "You are unfit to be an MP... you are unfit to be a minister! Sit down!" said Baalu. 

Defending his stance, DMK MP Baalu said that the comments made by him were not unparliamentary. “It is not an unparliamentary remark,” said DMK MP Baalu to reporters outside Parliament.

Advertisement

BJP Demands Apology From DMK 

The comments did not go well with the BJP MPs present in the Parliament, who have demanded apology from the DMK MP. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded by saying, “How can you call him unfit? The DMK government is unfit! Congress is unfit! You called a Dalit minister unfit!” Ruling BJP MPs asking the DMK leader to apologise for "insulting" a Dalit.

Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal, several other minister and BJP MPs were on their feet protesting against the remark of Baalu. They claimed that Murugan is a Dalit and the remark is an "insult" to the entire Dalit community and demanded an apology. However, Baalu repeated the word.

DMK Can't Tolerate Minister From Downtrodden Community: Murugan

Upon being asked about Baalu's behaviour in Parliament, Minister Murugan said, "DMK is unable to tolerate that a minister from a downtrodden community is a minister. This is why he used a derogatory and unparliamentary word to insult my community and me."

 

As Baalu did not heed to the demand, Speaker Om Birla expunged the word from the records while DMK members along with the Congress and Left MPs staged a walk out.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement