Russian Embassy Files FIR Over Fake Recruitment Website; Accused Gets Police Custody

New Delhi: The Embassy of the Russian Federation in India has filed an FIR with Delhi Police over an alleged recruitment fraud involving a fake website, www.embassytest.com, through which Indian citizens were allegedly duped on the pretext of employment opportunities in Russia.

A senior police official wishing anonymity said that they have arrested a person in this respect. The accused was identified as Aman Kumar (25).

A source said that the Embassy reportedly received 17 complaints from Indian citizens who alleged they were cheated through the fraudulent recruitment website and a LinkedIn account impersonating the Embassy

A case in this respect was lodged with the Cyber Cell of New Delhi District.

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During the investigation, police traced payment transactions linked to a merchant named EMBASSYTEST, with payment infrastructure connected to Stripe Payments and PayPal.

Police identified the accused as Aman Kumar, 25, who allegedly operated the fraud from the UK. Immigration records showed he travelled to the UK in December 2025 and returned to India on October 11, 2026.

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"We have recovered two mobile phones containing alleged evidence, including details of the website domain, payment applications, Gmail accounts, LinkedIn-related correspondence and WhatsApp conversations concerning website development and payments," said a senior police official.

The police said that are probing the alleged involvement of associates, the financial trail of around 50 transactions, the operation of the website and the identities of other people involved.