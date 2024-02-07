Advertisement

Mumbai: After cricket legend Sachind Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video concerning him, an First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against a gaming website and a Facebook page on Tuesday.

The deepfake video showed a fake Tendulkar claiming that he and his daughter, Sara, had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game. The cricket legend brought the fake video into the notice of the Mumbai Cyber Police.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote on X.

The FIR against gaming website and a Facebook page was registered by west region cyber police based on a complaint by Tendulkar's personal assistant, Ramesh Pardhe, 52, under sections 506 of IPC and 66A of IT ACT.

In the complaint, Pardhe claimed that he found that an old interview that Tendulkar gave to a media executive that was accessible on YouTube had been edited and posted on a Facebook page, titled Hurma. He added the video that used deepfake technology to mimic Tendulkar's gestures and voice was also posted on a gaming website, Skyward Aviator Quest.