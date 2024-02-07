English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Sachin Deepfake Video: Mumbai Cyber Police Registers FIR Against Gaming Site, Facebook Page

After cricket legend Sachind Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video concerning him, an FIR was lodged against a gaming website and a Facebook page on Tuesday.

Ronit Singh
Sachin Deepfake Video: Mumbai Cyber Police Registers FIR Against Accused
Sachin Deepfake Video: Mumbai Cyber Police Registers FIR Against Accused | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: After cricket legend Sachind Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video concerning him, an First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against a gaming website and a Facebook page on Tuesday.  

The deepfake video showed a fake Tendulkar claiming that he and his daughter, Sara, had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game. The cricket legend brought the fake video into the notice of the Mumbai Cyber Police. 

Advertisement

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," he wrote on X.

The FIR against gaming website and a Facebook page was registered by west region cyber police based on a complaint by Tendulkar's personal assistant, Ramesh Pardhe, 52, under sections 506 of IPC and 66A of IT ACT.  

Advertisement

In the complaint, Pardhe claimed that he found that an old interview that Tendulkar gave to a media executive that was accessible on YouTube had been edited and posted on a Facebook page, titled Hurma. He added the video that used deepfake technology to mimic Tendulkar's gestures and voice was also posted on a gaming website, Skyward Aviator Quest.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement