SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Issues 'Save Punjab' Call; Alleges Forces Trying to 'Finish Off' Sikh Leadership

Bathinda: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday issued a "Save Punjab" call, alleging that certain "forces" that do not consider the state their home are attempting to "finish off" the local and Sikh leadership to disrupt peace. Addressing the media in Bathinda, the SAD chief claimed that there is a concerted effort to push the state back into a “bad phase.”

"All I would like to say is 'Save Punjab'. Some forces do not consider Punjab their home; they want to finish off the leadership in Punjab, finish off Sikh leadership in Punjab. Their target is just one: to disrupt the peace in Punjab, to cause problems in Punjab. They want to bring back the bad phase," Badal said.

Highlighting the historical significance of his party, Badal described the Shiromani Akali Dal as a 105-year-old "jathebandi" (organisation) of martyrs dedicated to the Khalsa Panth and the welfare of Punjab. "Shiromani Akali Dal is a jathebandi of martyrs of Punjab, of the Khalsa Panth. It is a 105-year-old jathebandi. In the last 105 years, it has fought against injustice. Before independence, it fought against the British. After independence, SAD leadership stepped forward to make sacrifices whenever farmers, the poor, Punjab, and Punjabiyat faced issues, or there was an attack on Khalsa Panth," he added.

The SAD president further reassured party workers that the organisation would remain a bulwark against any attempts to deteriorate the law and order or the social fabric of the state. "So, as the chief of the party, I would like to tell the workers of the party that we will not let the situation in Punjab deteriorate. With peace and brotherhood, respect for all religions and prosperity of Punjab is the mission of Shiromani Akali Dal," Badal stated.

Advertisement

The statement came after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a dagger inside a gurudwara premises in Maharashtra's Nanded on August 13, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders across political parties to condemn the assault and raise concerns over security arrangements despite the SAD chief having Z-plus security cover.

Badal suffered a wound of around four to five centimetres on his right forearm in the attack at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Devaji in Mugat village of Nanded district. A Special Protection Unit police officer, Santosh Kele, accompanying him, was also injured while attempting to protect him. Both Badal and the police officer are stable and out of danger, Nanded District Collector Rahul Kadele said.

Advertisement