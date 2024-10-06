Published 20:39 IST, October 6th 2024
Saharanpur Police Books Over 40 People For Pelting Stones At Police Post During Protest
Several people were booked for pelting stones at a police post in Saharanpur over alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Several people were booked for pelting stones at police post in Saharanpur over remarks against Prophet Muhammad | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:39 IST, October 6th 2024