Saina Nehwal’s Father Gets Invitation for Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Saina Nehwal, the trailblazing badminton player and the first Indian to secure an Olympic medal in the sport, shared the joyous news on social media.
New Delhi: Harvir Singh Nehwal, father of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, has been extended a special invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
In a statement, she expressed her excitement, saying, "Papa received the invitation for Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony. Looking forward to it."
Saina Nehwal is second only to Prakash Padukone to achieve this feat and the only female player from India. She is also the first-ever badminton player from India to clinch an Olympic medal. In her career spanning over a decade, Nehwal has won several international and national titles, including Padma Bhushan.
