Salon Visit 5 Hours Before Death: New CCTV Footage Junks Suicide Narrative In Twisha Sharma's Mystery Death
A fresh CCTV footage has raised serious questions over the suicide narrative in the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma. The footage showed the former Miss Pune visiting a salon and taking a head massage just five hours before her death.
- India News
- 2 min read
Bhopal: A fresh CCTV footage has raised serious questions over the suicide narrative in the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma. The footage purportedly showed the former Miss Pune visiting a salon and taking a head massage just five hours before her death.
According to the purported footage, the 33-year-old spent around three hours at ‘Expression Beauty Parlour’. She was purportedly seen smiling and interacting with the staff members as she entered the salon.
She seemingly appeared relaxed as she took a head massage with her legs propped up on a table.
Just hours after the salon visit, Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.
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The official post-mortem cited hanging as the cause of death, but her family pointed to multiple injury marks on her body, alleging that she was murdered, and did not commit suicide. It is also alleged that Twisha terminated her pregnancy after her husband questioned her whose child she was carrying, accusing her of having extra-marital affair.
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