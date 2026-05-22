‘Salon Visit 5 Hours Before Death’: New CCTV Footage Junks Suicide Narrative In Twisha Sharma's Mystery Death

Bhopal: A fresh CCTV footage has raised serious questions over the suicide narrative in the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma. The footage purportedly showed the former Miss Pune visiting a salon and taking a head massage just five hours before her death.

According to the purported footage, the 33-year-old spent around three hours at ‘Expression Beauty Parlour’. She was purportedly seen smiling and interacting with the staff members as she entered the salon.

Twisha Sharma visits parlour hours before her death | Image: Republic Exclusive

She seemingly appeared relaxed as she took a head massage with her legs propped up on a table.

Twisha Sharma taking a head massage hours before her death | Image: Republic Exclusive

Just hours after the salon visit, Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

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