BREAKING: 10 Days After Twisha Sharma's Death, Absconding Husband Samarth Singh Reaches Court To Surrender

Bhopal: In a huge update in the mysterious death of Twisha Sharma, her husband Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for nearly 10 days, reached the court in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday to surrender himself.

However, the divisional judge refused to accept his surrender, directing him to surrender in Bhopal, the original jurisdiction of the alleged crime.

‘Samarth Resorting to Gimmicks’: Twisha's Lawyer

Reacting to Samarth's attempt to surrender in Jabalpur, Twisha Sharma's lawyer said that the former is resorting to gimmicks. He added that Samarth Singh was supposed to surrender in Bhopal, not in Jabalpur.

Samarth's move is being viewed by experts as a strategic act. Had he surrendered before the interrogating officer or the trial court, he would have immediately been arrested by the police.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Samarth's lawyer, Senior Advocate Mrigendra Singh, informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that his client wished to withdraw the anticipatory bail plea and surrender before the trial court. The counsel also requested the court to direct the trial court to hear and decide Samarth’s bail application on the same day of surrender. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the request, arguing that the accused, who had been absconding, should surrender before the investigating officer instead of directly approaching the trial court.

Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death

Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.

Advertisement