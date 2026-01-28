3 Years, 2 Crashes: Learjet 45XR That Killed Ajit Pawar Also Crashed Once Before. Know What Had Happened In 2023

A Learjet 45XR operated by the same company has been involved in two separate accidents in Maharashtra within the past three years, the latest resulting in multiple fatalities, including that of a senior political leader.

The aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., crash‑landed near Baramati Airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning while attempting to land during a flight from Mumbai. Preliminary reports indicate that the jet drifted continuously to the right during landing, came off the runway, and was destroyed on impact.

The crash claimed the lives of five people on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with the pilot, co‑pilot, a personal security officer, and an attendant. Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors.

Rescue teams and investigators from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were deployed to the site to secure evidence and begin technical analysis of the accident. Details regarding the precise cause of the crash are yet to be released.

Previous Incident Involving Same Aircraft Model and Operator

On 14 September 2023, a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures experienced a runway excursion at Mumbai Airport. The aircraft reportedly drifted to the right during landing and broke into two sections. Two passengers were injured, but there were no fatalities.

Both incidents involved the same aircraft model and operator, raising questions that aviation authorities are likely to examine during their investigations.

Image from the crash in 2023 (Credit: AAIB Report)

Aircraft and Operator Details

• Model: Learjet 45XR, a twin‑engine light business jet commonly used for corporate and VIP travel.

• Operator: VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a private charter company.

• Previous Accident: 2023, Mumbai Airport — two injured, fuselage broke in two.

• Current Accident: 2026, near Baramati Airport — five killed, aircraft destroyed.

Investigation Underway

The DGCA has confirmed that a full investigation will review flight data recorders, crew communications, and landing procedures. Factors such as weather conditions, aircraft maintenance records, and pilot actions will be analyzed to determine the cause of the accident.