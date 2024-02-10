Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on the basis of a corruption FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Wankhede allegedly came under probe agency's radar following his investigation into the drug seizure on the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021.

Besides, the probe agency has summoned three Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, including its superintendent of vigilance Kapil, the complainant in the CBI corruption case, next week.

Meanwhile, Wankhede has approached Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case and protection from any coercive action.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.