Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST
Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on the basis of a corruption FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Wankhede allegedly came under probe agency's radar following his investigation into the drug seizure on the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021.
Advertisement
Besides, the probe agency has summoned three Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, including its superintendent of vigilance Kapil, the complainant in the CBI corruption case, next week.
Meanwhile, Wankhede has approached Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case and protection from any coercive action.
Advertisement
This is breaking news. More details awaited.
Advertisement
Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?Economy News35 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.