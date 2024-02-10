Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Ronit Singh
Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer
Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on the basis of a corruption FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Wankhede allegedly came under probe agency's radar following his investigation into the drug seizure on the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021. 

Advertisement

Besides, the probe agency has summoned three Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials, including its superintendent of vigilance Kapil, the complainant in the CBI corruption case, next week. 

Meanwhile, Wankhede has approached Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case and protection from any coercive action.

Advertisement

This is breaking news. More details awaited. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News35 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement