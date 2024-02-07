Advertisement

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected Samrat Choudhary as the legislative party leader in the meeting of MLAs held in Patna, Bihar on Sunday, January 28, as Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM Post. This suggests that if Nitish Kumar is sworn in as the CM of the state with BJP's support, Samrat Choudhary will be his deputy.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said after the MLAs meet that NDA government will be formed in the state with BJP and JDU as a part of it. “In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state. Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader,” said Vinod Tawde.

#WATCH | Patna | Bihar MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in the state with BJP, JD(U) and other allies.



Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader. pic.twitter.com/N9kFWHkYYz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been elected as leader and deputy leader of the legislative party, respectively. Most certainly, they will be our face for the deputy CM position," says BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad.

