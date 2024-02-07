Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha To Be Deputy CMs In Nitish Cabinet, BJP Announces Alliance with JDU

Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party in BJP's meet

Apoorva Shukla
Nitish Kumar samrat chaudhary
Samrat Chowdhary (left) Nitish Kumar (right) | Image:ANI/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected Samrat Choudhary as the legislative party leader in the meeting of MLAs held in Patna, Bihar on Sunday, January 28, as Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM Post. This suggests that if Nitish Kumar is sworn in as the CM of the state with BJP's support, Samrat Choudhary will be his deputy. 

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said after the MLAs meet that NDA government will be formed in the state with BJP and JDU as a part of it. “In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state. Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader,” said Vinod Tawde. 

Advertisement

 

 

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been elected as leader and deputy leader of the legislative party, respectively. Most certainly, they will be our face for the deputy CM position," says BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad. 

Advertisement


 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 
 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News2 minutes ago

  2. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment2 minutes ago

  3. After South Carolina, US Prez Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World3 minutes ago

  4. WordsCount - The Festival of Words Returns

    India News4 minutes ago

  5. America NOT Calling: 7 Deaths Raise Concerns About Indians' Safety

    India News6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement