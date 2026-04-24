Samrat Choudhary Wins Trust Vote In Bihar Assembly
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday won the trust vote, securing a majority vote in the state Assembly.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: The NDA government led by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday won the trust vote, securing a majority vote in the state Assembly. This comes just 10 days after the BJP leader was sworn in as the Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.
Notably, BJP rules over 202 seats in the 243-member House.
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