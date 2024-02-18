Advertisement

Kolkata: In a big development in the Sandeshkhali case, accused Shibu confessed to the gangrape and murder during the interrogation, according to the police sources.

Meanwhile, the police has sought 10 day custody before the court.

Further details are awaited. This is a developing story.

Trinamool Congress Hits Back At Mithun Chakraborty For His Remarks

Earlier today, after actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty slammed Mamata Banerjee government over the ongoing Sandeshkhali row, Trinamool Congress has claimed that allegations levelled up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were ‘baseless’.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said that nothing can be more disgusting than what is happening in Sandeshkhali. Responding to the same, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that the comments of ‘Mithun Da are baseless”. “If you have the courage then do it, don't say so much. The comments of Mithun da on the Sandeshkhali incidents are baseless,” said Kunal Ghosh.

Over the BJP’s demand to invoke President’s rule, Kunal Ghosh said, “I dare you to impose Article 356. Do not try to scare us with such tactics and ploys. Keep such statements that you will uproot a government elected by the people (through Article 356 or the President's Rule) to yourselves.”

For more than a week, women in Sandeshkhali, a small village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, have been protesting against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his allies for allegedly committing atrocities against them.



