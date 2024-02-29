Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
Sandeshkhali Case: FIR Details and Charges Against Arrested Don Sheikh Shahjahan
A FIR has been filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the West Bengal Police.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sandeshkhali: Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, was arrested on Wednesday night in West Bengal. Shahjahan, who is a leader in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had been absconding for 55 days before being finally apprehended.
Further details have revealed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 353, 427, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Advertisement
What are the charges against Sheikh Shahjahan?
The FIR against Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case includes the following sections of the IPC, with the charges:
Advertisement
Sec 147, 148 - Guilty of rioting
Sec 149 - Unlawful assembly
Advertisement
Sec 323 - Voluntarily causing hurt
Sec 353 - Deterring public servant from performing duty
Advertisement
Sec 427 - Offence of mischief
Sec 506 - Criminal intimidation
Advertisement
Sec 34 - Criminal act with furtherance of common intention.
Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused of sexual harassment, extortion and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The accused was produced at the Basirhat Court this morning and has been remanded to a 10-day police custody.
Advertisement
For more on Sheikh Shahjahan and the Sandeshkhali case, click here.
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.