Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Sandeshkhali Case: FIR Details and Charges Against Arrested Don Sheikh Shahjahan

A FIR has been filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the West Bengal Police.

Shweta Parande
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan
Charges against Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali case | Image:Republic Exclusive Photo
Sandeshkhali: Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, was arrested on Wednesday night in West Bengal. Shahjahan, who is a leader in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had been absconding for 55 days before being finally apprehended.

Further details have revealed that a first information report (FIR) has been filed against Sheikh Shahjahan under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 353, 427, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What are the charges against Sheikh Shahjahan?

The FIR against Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case includes the following sections of the IPC, with the charges:

Sec 147, 148 - Guilty of rioting

Sec 149 - Unlawful assembly

Sec 323 - Voluntarily causing hurt

Sec 353 - Deterring public servant from performing duty

Sec 427 - Offence of mischief

Sec 506 - Criminal intimidation

Sec 34 - Criminal act with furtherance of common intention.

Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused of sexual harassment, extortion and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The accused was produced at the Basirhat Court this morning and has been remanded to a 10-day police custody.

For more on Sheikh Shahjahan and the Sandeshkhali case, click here.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

