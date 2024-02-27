Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal's Sandeshkhali continues to be a boiling point for the past few days. Protesters are urging for immediate arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) Shahjahan Sheikh, who is accused of sexual assault and land grab by several women. On Monday, the Basirhat Court sent close aides of Sheikh, Shiba Prasad Hazra, and Ajit Maity to 6-day and 5-day police custody each. After the Calcutta High Court urged for Sheikh's arrest, the Mamata Government welcomed the decision and said that the absconding leader would be arrested in 7 days.

Here are all the latest updates from the day regarding Sandeshkhali:

ISF MLA Naushad Siddique Arrested

West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested ISF MLA Nausad Siddique near the Science City area here while he was on his way to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, an official said.

Advertisement

The officer added that Siddique was arrested under preventive laws.

This comes a day after Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Maity was arrested on Monday.