Advertisement

Prayagraj: Sangam city (Prayagraj) will have the nation's longest ropeway across a river by the year 2025.

Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela 2025 will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the holy city between Viman Mandapam and Triveni Pushp.

Advertisement

The ropeway would be 2.2 km long overall and consist of 15 cable cars, each of which could hold ten people. The ropeway will significantly reduce the amount of time needed to travel the same distance between Viman Mandapam and Triveni Pushp, said Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

In the first phase, this ropeway will run from the Shankar Viman Mandapam temple, which is close to the Bade Hanuman temple and fort, to the Arail bandh road, he added.

Advertisement

The security of the fort, which the ropeway is intended to cross, is one of the Army's recent objections to this DPR. The Ministry of Defense later released a NOC.

In the meeting with the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the defense authorities, a resolution on this matter was reached.

Advertisement

Conceptualized in 2018, ahead of 2019 Kubh Mela, the proposal and DPR were both approved by the government.

The ropeway route from Triveni Pushp, Someshwarnath Ghat, across the Sangam, and up to Ulta Qila of Jhunsi was surveyed. Government land near Triveni Pushp in Arail was acquired in order to build a station close to Ulta Qila in Jhunsi. However, the project was delayed.

Advertisement

Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan told a national daily that the city side station of the ropeway will be built near Shankar

Viman Mandapam temple (near Hanuman temple) and after crossing the fort, it will end at the second station at Triveni Pushp of Arail road.

Advertisement

Additionally, he stated that the Army would receive payment for the land that the administration used for the project, even though some of the land was being taken on lease.

Chauhan continued, stating that the innovative project combining technology and religion will boost tourism in the city and create a variety of amenities like automatic doors, dining areas, lockers, ticket vending machines, parking structures, restrooms, changing areas, escalators, etc.