English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Sangam to Get India’s Longest River Ropeway by 2025

Sangam city (Prayagraj) will have the nation's longest ropeway across a river by the year 2025.

Digital Desk
Shimla ropeway
Sangam to get India’s longest river ropeway by 2025 | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prayagraj: Sangam city  (Prayagraj) will have the nation's longest ropeway across a river by the year 2025. 

Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela 2025 will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the holy city between Viman Mandapam and Triveni Pushp. 

Advertisement

The ropeway would be 2.2 km long overall and consist of 15 cable cars, each of which could hold ten people. The ropeway will significantly reduce the amount of time needed to travel the same distance between Viman Mandapam and Triveni Pushp, said Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan. 

In the first phase, this ropeway will run from the Shankar Viman Mandapam temple, which is close to the Bade Hanuman temple and fort, to the Arail bandh road, he added. 

Advertisement

The security of the fort, which the ropeway is intended to cross, is one of the Army's recent objections to this DPR. The Ministry of Defense later released a NOC.

In the meeting with the Prayagraj Mela Authority and the defense authorities, a resolution on this matter was reached.

Advertisement

Conceptualized in 2018, ahead of 2019 Kubh Mela, the proposal and DPR were both approved by the government. 

The ropeway route from Triveni Pushp, Someshwarnath Ghat, across the Sangam, and up to Ulta Qila of Jhunsi was surveyed. Government land near Triveni Pushp in Arail was acquired in order to build a station close to Ulta Qila in Jhunsi. However, the project was delayed.

Advertisement

Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan told a national daily that the city side station of the ropeway will be built near Shankar

Viman Mandapam temple (near Hanuman temple) and after crossing the fort, it will end at the second station at Triveni Pushp of Arail road. 

Advertisement

Additionally, he stated that the Army would receive payment for the land that the administration used for the project, even though some of the land was being taken on lease.

Chauhan continued, stating that the innovative project combining technology and religion will boost tourism in the city and create a variety of amenities like automatic doors, dining areas, lockers, ticket vending machines, parking structures, restrooms, changing areas, escalators, etc.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 07:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

32 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

35 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

41 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

42 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement