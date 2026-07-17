'Sanskrit Came To India From Outside, Urdu Is Hindustani...': Congress MP Mohammad Jawed's Remark Sparks Controversy

Kishanganj: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed sparked a massive controversy after claiming that Sanskrit language came to India from outside. BJP launched a sharp attack against Jawed, stressing that “every Indian language belongs to India”.

‘Sanskrit Bahar Se Aai Hai…’

Mohammad Jawed, who represents Bihar's Kishanganj constituency, was heard saying at an event, “Bihar me Urdu 2nd language hai aur 2nd language ko hum khatam nahi karne denge (In Bihar, Urdu is the 2nd language and will will not let the 2nd language get perished.)”

He added, “Urdu Hindustanio ki jaban hai...Ye bahar se nahi aai hai…Sanskrit bahar se aai hai, angrezi bahar se aai hai...Hindi aur Urdu humari jaban hai jo Hindustan me paida hui hai...isko hum khatam nai karne denge. (Urdu is the language of Hindustanis. It did not come from outside. Sanskrit and English came from outside. Hindi and Urdu is our language that originated in India. We will not let it get perished.)”

‘Congress Idolises Babar’: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a sharp attack against the Kishanganj MP for his alleged anti-Sanskrit remark. He claimed that this thought can only be of those people who do not believe in Sanatan.

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Stating that Congress idolises Babar, Bhandari said, “Sanskrit is the language of outsiders for people who idolises Babar….Every Indian language belongs to India.”

“Jo Babar ko apna aadarsh maante hai, Prabhu Sri Ram ko kalpanik maante hai wohi aisi baat kar sakte hai.”

“They called the Ram Temple useless, and now they are calling Sanskrit a foreign language. Such thinking was characteristic of the Mughals. They consider invaders as their ideals and call Lord Shri Ram imaginary,” Bhandari said.

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‘Sanskrit Is Indian Language’: Poonawalla

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that everyone knows Sanskrit is an Indian language. “It is a language of India and was born out of India's civilisational heritage,” he stressed.

He further said that Congress leaders are “imported”, adding that the party was formed by imported powers and foreign forces, by the British.