Saswat Ranjan Creates Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir With Matchsticks

Advertisement

Puri: A sculptor artist from Odisha, Saswat Ranjan made a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using matchsticks, in Puri. This comes as the nation is preparing for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya that will be held today.

It took him six days to complete the replica, said Puri-based artist Saswat Ranjan. “It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this,” artist Saswat Ranjan said.

Advertisement

Ranjan has also expressed his desire to present the Ram Mandir replica he made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I wish to give this to PM Modi. I want somebody to help me do this."