Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Saswat Ranjan Creates Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir With Matchsticks

This comes as the nation is preparing for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya that will be held today.

Apoorva Shukla
Puri based artist creates replica of Ram Mandir
Puri based artist creates replica of Ram Mandir (left) | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puri: A sculptor artist from Odisha, Saswat Ranjan made a replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir using matchsticks, in Puri. This comes as the nation is preparing for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya that will be held today. 

It took him six days to complete the replica, said Puri-based artist Saswat Ranjan. “It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this,” artist Saswat Ranjan said. 

Advertisement

Ranjan has also expressed his desire to present the Ram Mandir replica he made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I wish to give this to PM Modi. I want somebody to help me do this."

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 06:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

37 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

38 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

40 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement