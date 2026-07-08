Satara Tragedy: 4 Family Members Electrocuted While Trying to Save Each Other Amid Heavy Rains

New Delhi: A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday morning after four members of the same family were electrocuted while attempting to save one another from a live electric wire, triggering grief across the village.

The incident took place in Khamgaon village in Phaltan taluka between 5.30 am and 6 am amid heavy monsoon rains. The deceased have been identified as Kisan Pisuradya Shinde, Gangubai Shinde, Sachin Shinde and Aarti Shinde.

According to preliminary information, Kisan Shinde accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire outside his house. As he received an electric shock, the other family members rushed to rescue him. However, in a tragic chain of events, each of them also came in contact with the live current and was electrocuted. All four died on the spot.

Reports suggest the live wire was lying in the area following heavy rainfall, though authorities are yet to confirm how it became charged.

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After being alerted, officials from the Phaltan Rural Police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama and shifted the bodies to the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police have launched an investigation to determine how the wire became live and whether any negligence on the part of the electricity department or other authorities contributed to the incident.

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The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Khamgaon village and the entire Phaltan region, with residents expressing shock over the loss of an entire family in a matter of moments.