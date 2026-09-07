Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Delhi CM Orders Magisterial Inquiry, FIR Against Owner As Death Toll Rises To 6

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The decision was taken following an on-site review and a preliminary assessment of the incident, according to the Delhi CMO. The office said those found responsible for the “grave incident” would be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law.

The death toll has risen to six in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident so far, while Delhi Police has registered an FIR against alleged owner Hariram and others in connection with the incident. Ten people have been rescued so far, police said.

Delhi Police said, “An FIR has been registered under BNS at PS South Campus against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons.”

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Atul Garg, former Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said several buildings in Delhi that were originally constructed for residential purposes were being used commercially.

Garg referred to recent incidents in Saket, Malviya Nagar and Palam while discussing the Satya Niketan collapse. He said many buildings in Satya Niketan were very old and raised questions over the construction and structural stability of such buildings.

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According to Garg, the building that collapsed was originally a ground-plus-one structure but was later converted into a three- or four-floor building. He said the building plans had not been approved and that its structural stability or strength was not known.

"As you saw, a building collapsed in Saket, there was a fire in Malviya Nagar, and there was a fire in Palam. These are all buildings that were built for residential purposes but are being used commercially. There are many buildings in Satya Niketan that are very old. This building was originally ground-plus-one, and later it was made into three or four floors," he added.

Discussing possible reasons behind the collapse, the former Delhi Fire Services director said there were generally two major factors that could lead to the collapse of an old building — heavy rain or construction work being carried out in the structure.

He said both factors were present in the case of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan. According to him, the area had experienced heavy rain the previous night, and reports indicated that some work was also underway at the building.

Garg said the combination of the two factors meant that the chances of the building collapsing were “very high”, describing the incident as a tragic one.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered that all illegal constructions with more than four floors be immediately sealed and warned that strict action will be taken against officials found responsible for allowing such structures to be built.

The decision came as a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday.

"The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances. All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal. These orders will be implemented with immediate effect," Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi wrote on X.

The MCD has made clear that structures meeting the specified criteria will be sealed without delay. The civic body has also placed responsibility on its officials, stating that those found guilty in connection with such constructions will face stringent action.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a massive protest outside the MCD headquarters located at the civic centre over student safety on Sunday.

ABVP activists registered their strong protest against MCD's negligence and apathy regarding safety compliance in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across student-dominated areas.

During the demonstration, protesters entered the MCD building premises and staged a dharna, demanding immediate and concrete administrative action.