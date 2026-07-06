'SBI Should Not Have Shirked Responsibility': Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Vows 'Overhaul' & Reputation Reset After Theft Row

Ayodhya: Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that there should be a comprehensive overhaul of the Trust’s systems and processes following the embarrassment caused by the recent donation theft case. He also sharply criticised the State Bank of India (SBI) for failing to exercise due oversight despite its collaborative role in handling donations.

“A complete overhaul will certainly be undertaken,” Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said.

“I must also point out that State Bank of India (SBI) should not have shirked its responsibility in this matter. Since the work was carried out in collaboration with SBI, they also bore responsibility, and we have had to suffer the severe consequences of their lack of oversight,” he said. He added that in his view, the FIR should ideally have been filed by SBI itself, though the Trust proceeded in good faith.

“We are determined to do so and will adopt a process that leaves absolutely no room for doubt. We will take appropriate measures, seek guidance from all concerned, and fully restore the reputation of the Ram Mandir, which has been tarnished,” he emphasised.

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Key Decisions from Trust Meeting

During a meeting of the Trust held today, several important decisions were taken to strengthen governance and ensure transparency:

A three-member committee has been formed to recommend new trustees. The committee comprises retired Justice Pradeep Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Ji Havare, who successfully managed the Shirdi institution for ten years. The committee will interview candidates and submit names for final selection by the Board of Trustees.

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The Trust will meet again on July 22 to review the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and proceed with the appointment of additional trustees.

On moral grounds, the Trust has accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra following the SIT’s preliminary report. It has also removed Gopal Nagarakatte from the list of special invitees.

The Trust reiterated that “theft is theft” and urged authorities to apprehend all perpetrators, including any accomplices still in hiding, and ensure they receive due punishment.

The Trust clarified that it is awaiting the completion of the legal investigation process and believes the truth will eventually emerge. Until then, it is inappropriate to assign blame to individuals.

Financial Snapshot and Transparency Measures

According to the Trust’s records:

Out of ₹3,264 crore received through the public fund contribution campaign and corpus donations, ₹2,370 crore has been utilised for construction and capital expenditure.

From inception till March 31, 2026, total offerings of ₹582 crore were received, of which ₹391 crore was used for operational expenses. The remaining funds continue to remain in bank accounts.

In addition to cash donations, devotees have offered 2,926 gifts in kind to Lord Shri Ram Lalla. All such offerings are meticulously recorded in a register with dates of receipt and undergo annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountancy firm serving as internal auditor.