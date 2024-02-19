Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Firday, refused to entertain a PIL (Public Interest Litigation)filed by SC advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava seeking a court monitored CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the reported incidents of violence and sexual abuse in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Informing the petitioner that the Calcutta High Court had already taken cognisance of the matter, the SC bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said “Let there be no dual forums.”

The court subsequentlty gave the petitioner permission to approach the high court regarding the matter and Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing violent protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader and his supporters.

Several women have accused local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault.

Sheikh is absconding ever since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case.

With inputs from PTI.