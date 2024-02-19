Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

SC Refuses Plea Seeking Court-Monitored Probe of Sandeshkhali Violence

Refusing to entertain the PIL calling for a Sandeshkhali violence probe, an SC bench said that the Calcutta HC has already taken cognisance of the matter.

Digital Desk
supreme court
Supreme Court of India. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Firday, refused to entertain a PIL (Public Interest Litigation)filed by SC advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava seeking a court monitored CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the reported incidents of violence and sexual abuse in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. 

Informing the petitioner that the Calcutta High Court had already taken cognisance of the matter, the SC bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said “Let there be no dual forums.”

Advertisement

The court subsequentlty gave the petitioner permission to approach the high court regarding the matter and Alakh Alok Srivastava withdrew the PIL.  

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing violent protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader and his supporters.

Advertisement

Several women have accused local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grab and sexual assault.

Sheikh is absconding ever since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

23 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

25 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

32 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo