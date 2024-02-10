Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

SC Takes Cognisance of Women Prisoners Getting Pregnant in West Bengal Jails

An amicus curiae appointed by the Calcutta High Court claimed that as many as 196 babies were staying in prisons across West Bengal.

Digital Desk
supreme court
Supreme Court of India. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took cognisance of the issue of some women prisoners lodged in West Bengal's correctional homes getting pregnant. The matter first came to light when lawyer Tapas Kumar Bhanja was appointed amicus curiae by the Calcutta High Court in a 2018 suo motu motion on overcrowding in West Bengal prisons. Later, he submitted a note claiming that women prisoners in the state's correction facilities were getting pregnant and that 196 babies were staying in such facilities. The lawyer recommended that the entry of male employees of correction facilities into the enclosures of women prisoners should be restricted.

Stating that the note submitted by Bhanja raised “certain serious issues” given that it indicated women prisoners were getting pregnant while in custody, the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, ordered the transfer of the matter to a criminal division bench. 

Agreeing to examine the matter, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal to look into the issue and submit a report. Agrawal has been assisting the top court as amicus curiae in a matter related to overcrowding in jails.

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

