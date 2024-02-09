Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:50 IST
Scam ALERT: Tamil Nadu Woman Cheats Hundreds of People in the Name of FM Sitharaman, RBI Loans
Two FIRs have been registered against Pavithra from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating hundreds of people to the tune of Rs 17 crore
Bengaluru: A woman from Tamil Nadu has been booked for allegedly conning hundreds of people from bordering villages of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to the tune of Rs 17 crore in the name of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Cheating cases have been filed against the accused in Surya Nagar and Attibele police stations of Karnataka’s Anekal.
How Pavithra Cheated People: Step-by-Step Breakdown
- Identified as Pavithra, the accused reportedly received money from people by promising them interest-free loans and escaped.
- Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Hosur, she reportedly runs a trust called Blue Wings.
- Pavithra met several villagers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu border villages and convinced them that RBI had released funds of Rs 17 crore on the order of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Pavithra also showed fake letters, containing a counterfeit signature of Nirmala Sitharaman.
- She also showed a video of several bundles of Rs 500 notes to lure them.
- Pavithra then told the unsuspecting villagers to first deposit money before the interest-free loans were given to them.
The victims got suspicious when they did not get any loan. They then approached the police and registered two separate FIRs against Pavithra. Cheating cases have been registered against Pavithra and 13 others in Surya Nagar and Attibele police stations of Karnataka’s Anekal.
Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:50 IST
