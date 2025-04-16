School, College Picnics Banned in Jammu & Kashmir After Kupwara Bus Tragedy: Fresh Guidelines Issued

The Jammu and Kashmir government has recently imposed a complete ban on picnics organised by schools and colleges on weekends and holidays across the Union Territory, days after a tragic bus accident in Kupwara claimed the lives of two students and left 21 others injured.

The decision was announced after a high-level safety review meeting chaired by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo. This aims to strengthen student safety measures during outings.

Fresh Guidelines Issued

Under the new guidelines, all Higher Secondary and High Schools will now need prior permission from their respective Chief Education Officer (CEO) to organise picnics, while middle schools and below must seek clearance from their Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) and notify the CEO. For trips crossing district limits, the Director of School Education’s approval will be mandatory. Colleges have also been directed to follow a similar process through the Director of Colleges.

Install CCTVs, Ensure Fire Safety: Minister

In addition to the picnic ban, Itoo also directed a few other immediate steps to improve the safety of students. She instructed to install CCTV cameras in all student-carrying buses, including private vehicles, along with mandatory fire safety equipment, up-to-date vehicle fitness checks, and valid documentation.

Expressing concern over the rise in road accidents, the Minister urged the transport department to intensify crackdowns on overspeeding, stunt biking, licence violations, and drunk driving. She also requested the authorities to enforce the ‘no helmet, no fuel’ rule.

The Minister has also ordered a fresh round of driving tests for all college bus drivers and sought an in-depth inquiry report into the recent Handwara college bus accident.

Kupwara College Bus Accident: 2 Students Dead

Two students lost their lives and 21 others were injured after a college bus overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. The accident took place near the Vodpora area of Handwara when a bus from Government Degree College Sogam, carrying 27 students headed for a picnic, lost control and overturned.