Lucknow: All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut tomorrow in the wake of Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary on January 25. All government and private schools from Nursery to Class 12th will be closed as part of the government notification. "In observance of the birth anniversary of Muhammad Hazrat Ali on Thursday, January 25, 2024, all government and private schools in the state, from pre-nursery to Class 12th, will be closed", said the notification issued by the Education Department, communicated to all schools in the state. Earlier, the UP government had closed all offices, schools, and colleges in the state due to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Haryana government, on the other hand, has decided shut all primary schools in the state owing to the cold wave. All schools up to class 5 will remain shut till January 27. However, the non-teaching staff will continue to school as usual. An order in this regard has been released by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana.

Due to the cold wave and severe cold in Haryana, the holidays of students from classes 1 to 5 have been extended till 27th January: Haryana Government pic.twitter.com/3Kllz78awi — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024



Similarly, Schools in Chandigarh, have also been shut down due to the cold weather. On Jan 22, the Chandigarh administration declared an . additional week of vacation for students up to class 5.

Meanwhile, the ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continues unabated, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places. Ambala, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the MeT department said.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while it was 5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 5.6 degrees in Bhiwani. Karnal registered a night temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a further drop in minimum temperature which settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday's 6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, freezing cold swept Gurdaspur and Bathinda, which recorded respective lows of 3 degrees and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Patiala saw biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Amritsar was at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Pathankot registered minimum temperatures of 4 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been under the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks, with fog in the morning hours reducing visibility at many places. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold.