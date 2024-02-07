English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

All Schools in UP to Remain Shut Tomorrow; Here's Why

Government and private aided schools to remain shut on Jan 25. Read the full notification.

Digital Desk
Representational image of a school bus.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut tomorrow in the wake of Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary on January 25. All government and private schools from Nursery to Class 12th will be closed as part of the government notification. "In observance of the birth anniversary of Muhammad Hazrat Ali on Thursday, January 25, 2024, all government and private schools in the state, from pre-nursery to Class 12th, will be closed", said the notification issued by the Education Department, communicated to all schools in the state.  Earlier, the UP government had closed all offices, schools, and colleges in the state due to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Haryana government, on the other hand, has decided shut all primary schools in the state owing to the cold wave. All schools up to class 5 will remain shut till January 27. However, the non-teaching staff will continue to school as usual. An order in this regard has been released by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana. 

Advertisement


Similarly, Schools in Chandigarh, have also been shut down due to the cold weather. On Jan 22, the Chandigarh administration declared an . additional week of vacation for students up to class 5. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continues unabated, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places. Ambala, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the MeT department said.

Hisar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius while it was 5 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 5.6 degrees in Bhiwani. Karnal registered a night temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a low of 6 degrees.

Advertisement

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a further drop in minimum temperature which settled at 3.6 degrees as against Tuesday's 6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, freezing cold swept Gurdaspur and Bathinda, which recorded respective lows of 3 degrees and 3.4 degrees Celsius. Patiala saw biting cold and recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Amritsar was at 5.7 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Pathankot registered minimum temperatures of 4 and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertisement

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been under the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks, with fog in the morning hours reducing visibility at many places. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Preity Zinta's 'Lazy Afternoon' With Kids

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement