  • Scolded for Not Studying, Boy Runs Away From Home; Police Launch Probe

Published 14:19 IST, September 28th 2024

Scolded for Not Studying, Boy Runs Away From Home; Police Launch Probe

Based on the missing person's report filed by the parents, the police registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Scolded for not studying, boy runs away from home; police launch probe / Representational Image | Image: Unsplash
